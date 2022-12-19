Business

Jane King: Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Fort Wayne is the second most affordable place to live

Fort Wayne was named the second most affordable city to buy a home in the nation, according to RealtyHop.

The report took into account median home prices and average local salaries.

Fort Wayne’s average home price is $165,000 and the average salary is $57,000. This means a home buyer can spend 18% of their annual income on a monthly housing payment.

260 million packages stolen in the last year

According to SafeWise, an estimated 260 million delivered packages were stole in the last year. A year ago, that estimate was 210 million.

With the expected holiday shopping frenzy, this year’s average is likely to increase.

The total annual loss from this type of theft is estimated to be $19.5 billion.

Most parents admit they would be lost without technology

Most parents say they use technology to supplement their child’s education.

71% of parents have already used a learning app to help their child. They say tech is allowing them to keep duties like sports, clubs, schedules, lunches and meals organized.

Wendy’s is the most expensive fast food chain

Of the largest fast food chains, Wendy’s is the most expensive.

The cost to dine at Wendy’s increased 35% in the last year, making it the largest bump across the top chains this year, according to PriceListo.

Stocks fell for a second straight week and the DOW closed 200 points low on Friday.