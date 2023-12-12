Janitorial service ends operations at Indiana meat packing plant

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A janitorial services company last week told Indiana officials in a letter that it would be shutting down operations at a Delphi meat packing plant.

Packers Sanitation Services Inc. ceased operations Friday at Indiana Packers Corp. The letter informing the Indiana Department of Workforce Development was dated Tuesday and shared publicly Friday.

The janitorial service described itself in the letter as a non-unionized contactor that sanitized the Indiana Packers Corp., which processes specialty pork products, according to its website.

The janitorial services company says the meat packing facility recently informed with “unforeseen notice” “that it has decided to contract Delphi, IN location.”

All 76 employees of the Packers Sanitation Services Inc. could face layoffs or termination, plus be offered job transfers to other plants in the area that the company serves, the letter says.

The letter was part of the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act of 1988, created to provide workers sufficient time to prepare for job transitions.