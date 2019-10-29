Jimmy John’s closes Monument Circle location

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A prominent spot on Monument Circle has closed down.

The Jimmy John’s location at 1 North Meridian Street has closed.

We called the number for the Monument Circle location and were forwarded to location at Illinois and Ohio streets.

The employee we spoke to said the two locations had merged.

Multiple news agencies report Chicago-based Indy Propco LLC purchased the King Cole Building in January for $3.9 million with plans to turn it into a hotel, according to sales disclosure forms filed with the state.

Plans filed with the city call for demolition inside the 11-story building built in 1915 on the northwest corner of Meridian and Washington streets. The King Cole was an Indianapolis restaurant.