John Deere to lay off hundreds of Midwest employees

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King where she discusses John Deere layoffs, health data from Samsung, and more.

John Deere to lay off employees across the Midwest

John Deere plans to lay off hundreds of employees across three Midwest factories by the end of next month.

Around 600 production workers at factories in East Moline, Illinois, and Davenport and Dubuque, Iowa, will be laid off effective Aug. 30.

The layoffs are due to reduced demand for products from those factories.

Samsung introducing health data sharing

Samsung plans to introduce health data sharing for family members, making it easier to monitor children’s or elderly people’s health.

A report from the Android Authority, reveals that Samsung will soon offer the option to share the health data of one user from Samsung Health with others.

For example, parents can track their children’s or elderly family members’ health data.

American Express purchases booking app

American Express announced it is buying, a booking app for around 7,000 restaurants, bars, and other venues, for $400 million.

Experts say that Amex’s acquisition gives the credit card company more control over Velvet Rope access to dinner, and who is shut out.

People who don’t have Amex cards could have a harder time landing reservations.

Robots could soon bag your groceries for you

Many of us have been to self-serve kiosks, but now robots can bag your groceries.

MIT created the robot bagger and says it can even detect delicate items like grapes, muffins, and crackers and put those on top.

Sonic joins the fast food menu fight

The fast food wars gained a new participant as Sonic Drive-In rolled out a value menu consisting of entrées, snacks, and desserts.

Sonic said each of the food items on its Fun.99 menu will carry $1.99 price tags not including tax.

Customers can order things like a quarter-pound double cheeseburger, chili cheese coney hot dog, small tater tots and 16-ounce shakes from the new value menu.