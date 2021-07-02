Business

Just in time for Fourth, gas stations get hit by delivery driver shortage

Yellow bags saying "Sorry Out of Service" adorn fuel pump handles at an Indianapolis gas station on July 1, 2021. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gas shortages popping up all around central Indiana just in time for the holiday weekend.

If you plan on hitting the road for the Fourth of July, it’s something you might run into on your trip.

But experts say, there’s no need to worry. There’s no shortage of gas; in fact, refineries are producing at almost-record levels. It’s just that there are not enough drivers to make the gas deliveries.

“There is plenty of supply. It’s just the logistics of getting it that last mile, into that particular retailer’s underground shortage tank,” said Scot Imus, executive director of the Indiana Food & Fuel Association.

That’s why any so-called shortage at an individual station should be short-lived. It’s just a matter of waiting for the next truck to show up.

“If your favorite station doesn’t happen to have fuel that hour, he or she may well have it the following hour or the next day,” Imus said.

Experts said it’s a problem that has been brewing for a while. A workforce that had been about 10% smaller than the need in 2019 is now from 20%-25% below need, in part because the coronavirus pandemic laid off many drivers who have since found other work and pushed others to take early retirement.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis with GasBuddy said, with not just a commercial driver’s license required for the job but also a hazardous materials endorsement, the turnaround to get more drivers won’t be immediate, even as trucking companies increase wages and offer incentives as high as $15,000.

“The incentive is there but you can’t add hazmat certified tanker truck drivers to the road overnight. It’s going to take some time,” De Haan said.

While everyone can be affected at any time, it’s more likely to hit the smaller stations that rely on third-party delivery companies, which are sometimes starting to require 72-hour notice for a delivery, something is unheard of under normal conditions.

“They could be experiencing a laundry list of of customers that want to be refueled,” De Haan said. “They may take the highest bidder.”

Still, both men agree, there’s no need for consumers to be concerned.

“This is not something I’m worried about,” De Haan said.

“It’s no reason to panic,” Imus added.

Just give yourself a couple extra minutes and a couple extra miles so you make sure you find gas when you need it the most.

“Best bet, go to the next station down the road. It will probably have gas,” De Haan said.

The holiday travel weekend begins Thursday. Almost 48 million Americans are expected to travel, the second-highest amount on record, behind only 2019. Gas prices are the highest they’ve been in seven years.