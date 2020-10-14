Justin Bieber launches Crocs collection

(CNN) — This year has certainly been unexpected, and what better icing on the cake than Justin Bieber launching his new collection of … Crocs.

Crocs teamed up with the singer to release the shoe — a yellow rubber clog, with eight custom Jibbitz charms that can be added to the footwear.

The singer teased the unlikely alliance through a series of Instagram posts last week, posting videos of himself cutting into a cake shaped like the shoe.

“As an artist, it’s important that my creations stay true to myself and my style. I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally,” Bieber said in a statement.

“With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear,” he added.

Comfort footwear brand Crocs has teamed up with a number of other artists and brands before, including Post Malone, and even fast-food chain KFC.

While many people certainly have a love-hate relationship with the brand, Crocs seem to be making a comeback in 2020, the year of staying at home.

Just weeks ago, the comfort footwear’s glow-in-the-dark collaboration with trap artist Bad Bunny quickly sold out.

The Crocs X Justin Bieber with drew shoe will be released Tuesday, at $59.99.

