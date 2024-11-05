Kimball Electronics reports $3.2 million net income for fiscal Q1

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) on Monday reported net income of $3.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and nonrecurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $374.3 million in the period.

Kimball Electronics expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion.

