Klarna froze hiring for an entire year. Here’s why.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King, who discusses best-selling items at dollar stores, which company went a year without hiring anyone, and more.

Obesity declines for first time in years

Obesity declined in the united states for the first time in years in 2023, with researchers giving preliminary credit to the proliferation of glp-1 weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro.

The biggest change occurred in the South, according to the analysis, which also had the highest concentration of prescriptions written for the drugs.

Appeal on TikTok ban denied

The clock is ticking on TikTok’s attempts to delay an impending ban in the United States, and its bid for more time was denied by an appeals court on Friday.

Lawyers for the video-sharing app had asked for a temporary pause to petition the U.S. Supreme Court and the incoming presidential administration, but a three-judge panel was not swayed.

The app faces a U.S. ban if it is not sold by Jan. 19.

Dollar stores say $1 items are best sellers

Though the U.S. economy overall is showing signs of hope, low-income Americans are struggling.

The evidence: shopping patterns at dollar stores, seen as a “bellwether” for lower-income consumers’ spending. Dollar General, for example, says its $1 items section was the best-performing category last quarter.

Keeping pets safe this holiday season

Pets can play a big role in the holidays, from making sure they are taken care of when guests visit to considering a pet as a gift.

Veterinarian Dr. Aziza Glass says people need to think deeply about if giving a pet as a gift is good idea.

She also reminds people to keep pets away from common holiday items like trees, pine needs, candles and poinsettias.

Klarna goes entire year without hiring a person

The buy-now-pay-later company Klarna hasn’t made a single hire in the past year, its CEO tells Bloomberg, instead investing in artificial intelligence.

The number of employees at Klarna has dropped 22%, to 3,500 — mainly due to attrition, according to the CEO — and an Open AI-powered assistant is credited with doing the work of 700 customer service agents.