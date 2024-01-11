Kokomo Raising Canes to host a variety of activities for its grand opening

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Raising Canes will mark its Kokomo opening with a variety of activities, which includes a chance at winning free chicken for a year.

The grand opening for the restaurant, located at 1728 E. Markland Avenue near the intersection of East Markland and South Reed Road, will take place at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The Kokomo location will bring more than 100 new jobs to the community. Restaurant Leader Kody Augustine, a Kokomo native, says he’s excited to bring the restaurant to the growing city.

“We look forward to getting involved and supporting the community here in Kokomo,” he said.

Opening Day activities include: