Kountry Kitchen to reopen with carryout, catering

Kountry Kitchen will offer carryout through online ordering from a temporary location inside the Ruckus Building, 1417 Commerce Ave., just off Massachusetts Avenue. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The operators of an iconic restaurant destroyed by fire in January say they will reopen next week with carryout and catering.

The Kountry Kitchen, 1831 N. College Ave., caught fire shortly after midnight Jan. 10.

The restaurant began in 1988 as Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place. It was known for its fried chicken wings, pork chops and lemonade. The place has a strong connection to the community. On Christmas Day, for the 11th year, it offered free meals to people in need starting at 6 a.m. The restaurant stayed open until it ran out of food.

The restaurant has also been a frequent stop for famous sports stars and government officials from near and far. On April 19, 2019, the restaurant boasted of hosting the Rev. Jesse Jackson. On April 27, 2008, Sen. Barack Obama got lunch at the restaurant during a visit to the city during his presidential campaign. Other celebrities to visit the restaurant have included comedian and actor Jimmy Fallon of “The Tonight Show” and actress Taraji P. Henson.

The restaurant will offer carryout through online ordering from a temporary location inside the Ruckus Building, 1417 Commerce Ave., just off Massachusetts Avenue. Operator Regina Marsh said the restaurant also is offering Thanksgiving and holiday catering options.

Kountry Kitchen operators have said they believe the fire was caused by a wiring issue in an office. Donors contributed nearly $50,000 to rebuilding efforts, including $25,000 from Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts.