Krispy Kreme to create 24-hour doughnut shop in Times Square

(WFLA) — Doughnut lovers get excited!

Krispy Kreme announced this week it will open a Times Square Flagship store in early 2020, featuring a “glaze waterfall.”

The new 4,500-square-foot doughnut shop will serve more guests annually than any other Krispy Kreme location in the world.

Michael Tattersfield, CEO and president of Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp., said in a statement, “Our direction is to be the most loved sweet treat brand in the world. In the most iconic city in the world, the Krispy Kreme Times Square Flagship will showcase our brand on the global stage and inspire customer wonder. We love making awesome doughnuts – and New Yorkers deserve hot and fresh doughnuts!”

The store will feature the world’s largest “Hot Light” and will also showcase the end-to-end doughnut-making process.

Krispy Kreme said the store will serve hot and fresh doughnuts 24 hours a day and will include a walk-up window where guests can purchase Original Glazed Doughnut dozens, prepacked assorted dozens, and coffee. There will also be an interior “grab-and-go” counter featuring prepacked dozens of Original Glazed Doughnuts, select assortments and merchandise, a news release said.

The site also plans to have a glaze waterfall where you can watch a fresh dough float down a river of grease.