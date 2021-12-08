Business

Kroger e-commerce warehouse, nearly 700 jobs coming to North Carolina

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — The Kroger Co. plans to build a high-tech warehouse in central North Carolina designed to carry out delivery orders for its customers in the growing e-commerce market.

Gov. Roy Cooper said in making the announcement on Wednesday that the customer fulfillment center in Concord will create nearly 700 jobs over five years.

North Carolina-based Harris Teeter is a Kroger chain.

A state incentives committee voted to give cash rebates of up to $2.3 million over 12 years to the company should it meet job-creation and investment thresholds.

Kroger says it already operates fulfillment centers in Florida and Ohio and is planning several more.