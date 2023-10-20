Kroger shares its list of hottest-selling Halloween candies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Halloween less than two weeks away, Kroger is sharing a look at the candies that shoppers are racing to stock up on before the big day.

The company says its sales reports show pre-Halloween shoppers in Indiana and neighboring states reach first for M&M’s, then Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins, and Snickers Fun Size candies.

“Our shoppers love their chocolate treats every Halloween, and these candies are always among the most popular,” said Eric Halvorson, manager of corporate affairs, Kroger Central Division.

Kroger candy sales reflect the popularity of Halloween across the country. The National Confectioners Association surveyed shoppers nationwide and found:

93% of Americans will share chocolate and candy with family and friends

62% choose treats with a scary theme

60% of parents say they “steal Halloween treats from their kids’ stash”

Kroger Central Division operates food stores, pharmacies and fuel centers in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio.