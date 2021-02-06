Kroger to give $100 bonuses to employees who get COVID-19 vaccinations

FILE - In this June 15, 2017, file photo, bagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., sit inside this shopping cart. A group of Instacart workers are organizing a strike across the U.S. starting Monday, March 30, 2020, to demand more pay and protection as they struggle to meet a surge in demand for grocery deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic. It was unclear how many of Instacart's shoppers - most of whom work as independent contractors - would join the strike. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Grocery chain Kroger is offering $100 bonuses to employees who get COVID-19 vaccinations.

It’s stopping short of requiring the vaccine for all employees. You must get both doses to get the payment.

If employees won’t get the vaccine for religious or medical reasons, Kroger says employees can take an educational health-and-safety course to get the bonus.

Kroger is following state guidelines for the distribution of vaccines to its employees. A spokesman said employees can get their shots when they are eligible; Kroger status does not give them an advantage.

Grocery chain Aldi and retailer Dollar General are among other businesses offering similar incentives to get vaccinated.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Feb. 4, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.