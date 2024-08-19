Kroger under investigation for digital price gouging

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses the highest-rated after-school snacks and Kroger being under investigation for price gouging.

Chicken products recalled for metal objects

Perdue has recalled frozen, ready-to-eat chicken products that possibly contain foreign metals.

The recalled products include: Perdue Simply Smart organic breaded chicken breast nuggets, Butcherbox organic chicken breast nuggets, and Perdue chicken breast tenders.

All have best if used by dates of March 23, 2025.

The government recommends consumers either throw the chicken away or return it to where it was purchased for a refund.

Senators investigate Kroger over digital pricing concerns

A pair of Democratic senators are probing grocery store chain Kroger over using digital price tags known as electronic shelving labels.

They are concerned about “dynamic pricing,” or raising prices when something is in high demand, like chicken wings around the Super Bowl.

Digital prices make it easier to change prices on the fly.

The investigation is based on speculation as the senators have yet to find evidence.

New device lets you keep tabs on your metabolism

As the summer winds down, many of us are looking to take back our health.

Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade have a device, called the Lumen Handheld Metabolic Coach, that you can breathe into and it will give you the exact state of your metabolism at that moment.

The Lumen device can tell you what diet and exercise you need for the day to maximize your metabolism.

Sweet treats make back-to-school life better

More than 80% of parents are working to make the back-to-school season “magical” for their elementary school kids, and much of that has to do with the right snack.

The survey from Keebler and Talker Research found when it comes to their favorite sweet treats, cookies came out in the top three for kids and parents alike — cookies were no. 1 for kids.

New rules on realtor pay take effect

On Saturday, a new set of rules governing how most real estate professionals do business officially took effect.

The rules are designed to transform the way realtors get paid and who pays them.

Home buyers will be required to sign a form before an agent can show them a home, and may radically lower the commission they ask sellers to pay during a home sale.

Sellers won’t be expected to make commission offers to buyer agents. That gives them the potential to pocket more money from selling their property.