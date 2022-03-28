Business

Launch Terre Haute names COO

TERRE HAUTE (Inside INdiana Business) – Jessica Cox has been named chief operating officer for Launch Terre Haute and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce. Cox most recently served as director of operations for the chamber.

Launch Terre Haute says it will also hire a part-time operations coordinator who will be responsible for operational and membership support, as well as supervision of daily operations at the downtown co-working space.

Cox began working at the chamber in 2013 as an administrative assistant. She has held several roles with the organization, including events coordinator, membership engagement and events director, and director of operations.

“Jessica has been an incredible asset to the growth of the chamber, and now will be part of the success of Launch,” said Kristin Craig, executive director of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce. “Her skillset is perfect for providing Launch the backbone necessary to truly support entrepreneurial development in our community.”

Additionally, Jared Ell will continue working with both organizations as business advisor and engagement director for the West Central Business Hub. Launch Terre Haute says the re-launched business hub will serve as a direct point-of-contact for entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout the region.

In her new role, Cox will be responsible for coordinating all aspects of daily operations for both organizations, including finances, membership and sponsorship development.