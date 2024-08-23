Less than 15% of Americans are working their dream job, survey says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King, who says only a small percentage of American adults turn their childhood dream job into their adult career.

Study: Majority of workers abandon childhood dreams

More than a million Hoosiers aren’t satisfied in their jobs, and they’re not alone.

Only 1 in 10 American adults — or 14% — say they are working in their childhood dream job, according to a CardRates study.

CardRates surveyed 3,000 workers from across various job markets in the U.S. to find out how many are actually living out their dream careers.

The majority of employees surveyed abandoned their childhood career goals around the age of 25. Additionally, 35% of people said financial limitations presented a major obstacle when it came to pursuing their dream career, as well as a lack of opportunities.

When it comes to childhood dream jobs, the most popular careers were doctor, teacher, musician, athlete, and veterinarian.

ATM fees on the rise

If you withdraw money from an ATM that isn’t owned by your bank, be ready to pay more than ever before, warns Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate chief financial analyst.

“Fees have increased again and you’ll typically pay two fees — one to the ATM owner and another to your own bank. Confine cash withdrawals to in-network ATMs or get cash back when using a debit card. See if your bank participates in a nationwide ATM network that can be used free of charge,” McBride said.

The national average combined out-of-network atm fee is now $4.77, up from $4.73 last year and the highest annual amount since Bankrate started tracking ATM fees in 1998.

Walmart, target cutting prices on everyday items

Walmart says it will cut prices on even more items.

Both Walmart and rival retailer Target have slashed prices on thousands of commonly bought items and it’s paid off — more people are coming into their stores.

Walmart CEO hinted more items could be cut in price, especially food.

Canadian government ends rail workers strike

Rail workers in Canada are back on the job after the Canadian government forced an end to their strike.

Although the strike only affected Canadian employees, the rail is integral to the North American supply chain, especially in the agriculture industry.

AgWeb says farmers have been assessing their fertilizer costs and needs for this fall, and the supply chain concerns added extra stress to an already elevated issue.

It’ll take a few days or the trains to be running again, but ending the lockout was the first step.

Uber signs deal for self-driving taxis

General Motors’ Cruise robo taxi service is back on the roads for the first time since striking a pedestrian last year.

According to TechCrunch, Cruise just inked a multi-year deal with Uber.

That means, Uber riders will be able to hail a cruise self-driving taxi starting next year. No word on if that service will be coming to Indianapolis.