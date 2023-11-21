Lifting equipment manufacturer expanding northern Indiana plant, adding 39 jobs

An artistic rendering of the Joyce/Dayton Corp. plant expansion in Portland, Indiana. Construction is set to begin in March 2024. (Provided Photo/Joyce/Dayton Corp.)

DAYTON, Ohio (WISH) — One of North America’s premier lifting equipment manufacturers announced on Tuesday its plan to complete a major expansion of a northern Indiana plant.

Joyce/Dayton Corp., which also produces other equipment like screw jacks and actuators, will expand its Portland, Indiana, plant from approximately 82,000 square feet to 108,000 square feet. The company says this expansion will be the largest in its 150-year history.

The Portland plant, built in 1972, employs 115 people. Ten additions have been made to the plant since its construction. The company said in a release that the upcoming expansion will “focus on safety and ergonomics and will provide a place that supports the plant’s positive work environment with modern design.”

An additional 39 jobs will be added to the plant by the end of 2026. The hiring process for these positions will begin in the second half of 2024.

A groundbreaking for the construction is set for March 2024, and is expected to be completed in early 2025.