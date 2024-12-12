Lilly to test weight loss drug for addiction treatment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King, who discusses a possible new use for Lilly’s weight loss drug, Wednesday’s Meta outage, and why some diners are going back to the buffet.

Indianapolis-based Lilly says it will test its weight loss drug Zepbound to treat addiction.

The weight loss drugs are in a category known as anti-hedonics and could reduce desires for lots of things, not just food. There have already been several retrospective studies that have found associations between GLP-1 treatments and lower risks of alcohol and opioid abuse.

Meanwhile, Lilly is about to launch a lower-cost Zepbound on the telehealth site Ro.

Meta outages affect more than 150,000

More than 150,000 users reported outages across Meta’s WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram apps as of Wednesday afternoon, according to downdetector.com.

Most users reported getting error messages or said that parts of the platforms, like stories and messages, weren’t appearing or the posts were never sent.

Things appeared to be back to normal Thursday morning.

Biden expected to block U.S. Steel merger

President Biden will reportedly block Japan’s Nippon Steel from buying U.S. Steel.

He has spoken out against the merger, saying it threatens national security to have a foreign company own an important piece of the economy like steel.

Biden is expected to formally reject the merger before Christmas.

Insurance company stocks fall after CEO murder

Insurance company stocks have fallen since the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week.

Collectively, the industry shares have fallen an average of 6 %. This includes UnitedHealthcare as well as CVS Health and Cigna.

Analysts say investors have gotten more cautious on the companies’ shares because the murder is leading to more discussion about health insurance and may lead to policy changes.

More customers going to buffets to fight food inflation

Restaurants say more customers are looking for buffet meals to combat high food prices. They say people like to get a good meal at a fixed-price.

The New York Post says buffets are also popular because of their inclusivity — anyone can eat there, regardless of income.