Lilly will be world’s first trillion-dollar drug company, billionaire investor Ken Langone says

The Indianapolis headquarters of Eli Lilly and Company. Billionaire investor and Home Depot founder Ken Langone thinks Eli Lilly will be the first trillion-dollar drug company in history. (Photo Provided/Eli Lilly and Co.)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Billionaire investor and Home Depot founder Ken Langone has high expectations for the future of Indianapolis-based drugmaker Lilly.

“I think Lilly will be the first trillion-dollar drug company in history,” Langone told CNBC on Wednesday.

Lilly surpassed Johnson & Johnson in May to become the world’s most valuable pharmaceutical company and is currently worth more than $500 billion.

Langone, who sold a medical electronics company named Ivac to Lilly in 1977, believes in the Indy-based company because of its strong leadership, robust talent pipeline, and continued investment in research and development.

“God bless [former CEO] John Lechleiter. In the dark years when everything was falling off the cliff, he was firm in his commitment to spending the money on R&D and protecting the dividend,” Langone told CNBC.

The billionaire businessman, also a longtime Lilly stockholder, says he is also impressed by Lilly’s performance on the stock market. Strong sales of drugs including Mounjaro and Zepbound sent the company’s shares soaring 62% since January, according to Business Insider, and the company was trading at around $570 per share Thursday afternoon.

Lilly’s success is also powering its future growth. In November, the company announced plans to build a $2.5 billion manufacturing facility in Germany to make injectable drugs.