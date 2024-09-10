LL Flooring will keep hundreds of stores under new owner

(WISH) — LL Flooring will keep some stores open — including 5 in Indiana — after securing a last-minute buyer.

Just weeks after filing for bankruptcy, the hardwood flooring retailer signed an agreement with private equity firm F9 Investments for a sale of its business.

Under terms of the deal, F9 will keep open 219 stores and will close 211. Five Indiana stores will remain open. Four will close; they’re in Indianapolis, Greenwood, Lafayette, and Muncie.

The deal was expected to be complete by the end of September.

