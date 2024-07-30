Local expert urges a financial ‘Christmas in July’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With fewer than 150 days until Dec. 25, a local expert in family finances says Santa Claus – or his helpers – should start shopping now.

“It’s Christmas in July,” says Adam Young, area manager for Everwise Credit Union. He’s a frequent guest on WISH-TV’s Daybreak. “What better time to think about the holiday expenses than right now?”

Young says that you’ll spend less, shop smarter, and be able to afford more smiles if you tap into the holiday spirit months ahead of time – rather than waiting for the “traditional” shopping frenzies of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, or Cyber Monday.

“I would actually say that there’s even maybe more advantage right now than there could be then,” Young explains. “I mean, the retailers know that everyone’s going to be shopping at that time, but they’re looking to try to attract you to buy some things during this time of the year. So there might even be some better deals that you find just because you’re being proactive.”

Young says a successful Christmas in July, August, and September breaks down into three themes.

Start now for maximum effect

Allows more time to get it done

Spreads out your savings

You spend more thoughtfully

You avoid using credit

Build your bankroll

Set a budget while there is no end-of-year pressure

Outline goals to help you keep your focus

Automate transfers into a side account specifically for holiday spending

Review expenses and learn from the past

Maximize savings

Start a shopping list now to track gifts and jump on good prices to stay within budget.

Take advantage of sales and discounts throughout the year

“It’s an avenue where you can start to save and also maybe even purchase some things now” Young said. “So, that way when you get there, you’re not as stressed. And so it makes the time of year that much more easy.”