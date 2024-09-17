Low-carbon fertilizer plant gets $1.6B loan

Search
DOE announces $1.6 billion loan to produce low-carbon fertilizer

by: Jett Zweigel
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — The U.S. Department of Energy has announced a multibillion-dollar loan to produce low-carbon fertilizer in West Terre Haute.

The $1.6 billion loan to Wabash Valley Resources will increase the supply of domestically produced fertilizer and displace imported ammonia to the Eastern Corn Belt.

The company says Indiana’s first fertilizer plant will bolster America’s agricultural community and improve air quality.

Wabash Valley Resources says the project is expected to create over 1,100 jobs.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027

