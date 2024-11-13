Lucas Oil Co. celebrates new global HQ in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Lucas Oil Co. is getting used to its new global headquarters at Keystone at the Crossing.

The company on Monday cut the ribbon for the new facility. The 70,000-square-foot base on River Crossing Parkway will feature a museum highlighting the company’s involvement in racing and other sports. It will also feature an area that celebrates service to the community.

Lucas Oil says work done at the new headquarters will support the research and development labs and manufacturing facilities in Corydon.

Morgan Lucas, chief executive officer of Lucas Oil, said, “You know, as a company, we have been ingrained in the community for a long time. Our name has proudly been on the stadium for a long time, and we believe in the Indianapolis market. We believe in Hoosiers, and my parents, my family are all from here in the state, so our roots run pretty deep. For us, this is bigger than just business. It’s really about hopefully we can give back to the state and as we grow. We hope to continue that as well.”

Lucas Oil says the new HQ will bring in an additional 110 employees.

