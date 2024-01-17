Mall to customers: Indulge in chocolate, cocoa-inspired goodies

Customers enjoy drinks from the Schakolad Chocolate Factory's Hot Chocolate Bar at The Shops at Perry Crossing in Plainfield, Indiana. (Provided Photo/The Shops at Perry Crossing)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — At a Plainfield shopping center, it’s all about chocolate through February.

A self-guided, pay-as-you-go Cocoa Crawl tour provides chocolate or chocolate-inspired goodies at several stores, The Shops at Perry Crossing says in a news release.

Use the social media tag @ShopPerryCrossing to show off the goodies via social media.

Here’s a list of shops and their goodies:

Barnes & Noble: Hammond’s Chocolate Candy Bars.

Stone Creek Dining Company: Peanut Butter Pie.

Victoria's Secret: Tease Cocoa Soiree Collection.

Schakolad Chocolate Factory: Hot Chocolate Bar.

Bru Burger Bar: Peach-White Chocolate Bread Pudding.

Orange Leaf: Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Shake.

El Toro Bravo: Pina Colada Chocolate Liquor.

Theo's Italian: tiramisu.

AMC Theatre: Chocolate Hazelnut-filled Churros.

Zales The Diamond Store: Smokey Quartz Collection.

PopAKernal: Chocolate-drizzled popcorn varieties.

Ulta Beauty Clinique: Cocoa and Cashmere Perfume Spray.

JCPenney Salon: Chocolate-inspired Nail Polish Collection.

Encore 55+ Boutique Apartments sponsored the Cocoa Crawl.

Statement

“Our Cocoa Crawl is a fun and interactive way for shopping center guests to indulge in a variety of themed treats with friends and family to kick off the New Year in style. Our tenants are committed to curating moments that will enhance the shopping experience for our local community in 2024, starting with a variety of unique offerings in the Cocoa Crawl.” Mandy Bishop, marketing manager for The Shops at Perry Crossing

(Provided Photos from The Shops at Perry Crossing)