Business

Mars Wrigley fined after two workers fell into a tank of chocolate

(CNN) — US regulators have fined Mars Wrigley, the maker of Snickers and Skittles, after two workers fell into a tank of chocolate at its Pennsylvania factory last June.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the confectionery and chewing gum maker $14,500 for the incident, which it described as “serious” in a report.

“Employees of an outside employer, I.K. Stoltzfus Service Corp., cleaned tanks, including the Dove chocolate batching 20-micron tank, owned by the onsite/host employer, Mars Wrigley,” the report said.

Mars Wrigley failed to provide the contractors with adequate safety training, the document added.

According to Penn Live, a local news site, firefighters rescued the workers by drilling a hole in the bottom of the tank and pulling them out. The chocolate was about waist-high, it reported.

Mars Wrigley did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.