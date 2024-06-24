Mayor opens Indiana Black Expo business conference

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett kicked off the 2024 Indiana Black Expo business conference Monday morning.

Business leaders gathered to hear Hogsett speak at the Mayor’s Breakfast. The conference works towards leveling the playing field for minority business owners.

The business conference continues into Tuesday.

