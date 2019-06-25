McDonald's sales rise after switch from frozen patties to fresh beef

(CNN) — A menu swap for McDonald's is proving to be profitable.

The company sales are up 30 percent after the fast-food chain switched from frozen patties to fresh beef last year.

USA Today reported that McDonald's sold 40 million more Quarter Pounder burgers in the first quarter of this year compared to 2018.

As plant-based options grow, McDonald's has not announced plans for a meatless burger in the United States. It did unveil the plant-based Big Vegan TS in Germany in May.