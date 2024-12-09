McDonald’s snack wrap returning to menus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses the return of the McDonald’s snack wrap and childcare concerns leaving parents struggling.

Health insurance coverage under the microscope

Since the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week, social media has been abuzz with complaints about health insurance coverage.

The New York Times spoke to workers at the company who said they were aware of complaints and Thompson was trying to do something about it.

Meanwhile, the killer remains on the loose and the motive is unknown.

Time could be up for TikTok in US

A federal appeals court has upheld a US law requiring TikTok’s Chinese parent company to sell the wildly popular app by Jan. 19 or face a ban.

TikTok and its supporters argued that the law violated their First Amendment free speech protections, but the three-judge panel didn’t agree.

TikTok says it will appeal the decision to the supreme court.

Flexibility key for Americans in jobs

More Americans are turning their attention toward flexible, college-free careers that can pay six figures.

Google’s research shows that people are prioritizing jobs that offer flexible schedules, opportunities to travel, and clear pathways to six-figure salaries.

Here are the three jobs Americans are googling the most, as of November 2024: Real estate agent, notary, and flight attendant.

Google determined the ranking based on the top “how to become” queries.

Childcare concerns leave parents struggling

Finding childcare can be hard. Increasingly, it’s so hard that it’s actually keeping parents out of the workforce.

New research from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago found that the number of people who missed work, went part-time, or quit entirely because of child care has jumped 19% since before the pandemic.

You read that right – the McDonald’s snack wrap will be back on the menu next year.

The planned reintroduction of the menu item was welcome news to fans of the snack wrap, which first arrived at the fast food chain in 2006 and quickly became popular.

In the years since its removal from U.S. menus, fans have frequently asked for McDonald’s to bring it back.