E.coli outbreak prompts recall of over 167,000 pounds of beef

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King, who discusses a big meat recall, a problem with some McDonald’s espresso machines, and TSA rules on flying with food.

Wolverine recalls over 167,000 pounds of beef

More than 167,000 pounds of fresh and frozen ground beef products are being recalled over E.coli concerns, according to the USDA.

A group of people in Minnesota reported falling ill after consuming ground beef.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture investigated and confirmed E.coli in a beef sample taken from Wolverine Packing.

The recall covers products under various names, so if you think you may be affected, check out the extensive list on the USDA website.

Espresso machines disabled at some McDonald’s

Customers wanting to order an espresso or cappuccino are out of luck at some U.S. McDonald’s locations because the espresso machines that makes its McCafé drinks are temporarily disabled due to a safety issue.

This means some McDonald’s customers can’t order McCafé espresso-based drinks, including macchiatos and Americanos. However, iced and hot brewed coffee aren’t affected and remain for sale.

Coffee is a large part of McDonald’s business, with the chain selling nearly 8 million cups a day.

Americans concerned about Social Security health

Seventy-three percent of non-retired Americans say they’re concerned that Social Security may not pay their benefits if Social Security’s retirement trust fund is depleted.

Bankrate says that includes 81% of working Baby Boomers and 82% of Gen Xers.

Financial advisors say it’s still best to wait to claim to get the biggest monthly checks.

A new survey says most people give up on fantasy football before week 10.

The Progressive Insurance and Talker Research poll found 59% said they are “hanging in there” but still hope they can flourish as the season progresses, while 31% say they’re currently among the leaders of their league and chasing victory.

TSA issues reminder about flying with food

The TSA says this may be the busiest Thanksgiving travel season ever for the airports.

The agency is reminding people what can and can’t go through airport security.

In terms of food, if it’s a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint. However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag.

Food items often need some additional security screening, so it is best to place those items in an easily accessible location of the carry-on when packing them.