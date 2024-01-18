Medicine maker starts campaign to save pups from deadly virus

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A maker of medicines for animals on Wednesday began a campaign to save 1 million puppies from a contagious, deadly virus.

Greenfield-based Elanco Animal Health says the multiyear campaign will include $1 million in rebate incentives to veterinarians and a public relations campaign to education dog owners about the dangers of canine parvovirus. Elanco in August reported expected 2023 revenues of over $4.3 billion.

Researchers for Elanco found about 11 of every 25 dog owners know about parvovirus. One in 5 dog owner have no knowledge of the disease with a 91% mortality rate.

Symptoms of canine parvovirus include severe diarrhea, a lack of white blood cells, fever, a lack of appetite, and vomiting.

The campaign will bring together industry leaders and organizations to encourage pet owners and veterinarians to vaccinate 1 million puppies by 2030. One goal is to free up emergency veterinary clinics that see many cases of parvovirus, a member of the campaign says.

The canine “parvo” vaccine once required multiple doses. A newer, federally approved vaccine from Elanco requires just one intravenous dose for pups as young as 6 weeks.

MarketWatch estimates a vaccine dose can cost anywhere from $20 to $100 per vaccine, though they most commonly range from $30 to $40.

Humans can’t get parvovirus from dogs. Cats cannot contract canine parvovirus either. However, cats can get feline parvovirus, and dogs can contract some newer variants of feline parvovirus.