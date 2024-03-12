Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Mega Millions jackpot nearing $735 million, sixth largest prize in game history

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $735M

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mega Millions is closing in on another milestone.

The jackpot is just shy of three-quarters of a billion dollars, falling at an estimated $735 million – the sixth largest ever for the game.

No one has hit all the lottery numbers since early December, when the $394 million prize was shared by two tickets sold in California.

The biggest-ever lottery prize was won in February 2023, and clocked in at a total of $2.04 billion.

Whoever wins can take the whole thing over thirty years, or as a one-time payment of just over than $350 million.

This story was created from a script that aired on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Biden says he never meant...
National News /
Don’t be in the dark...
Solar Eclipse /
Illinois police identify 5 people,...
National News /
Taylor Swift song helps Kansas...
News /
Johnsonville recalls turkey kielbasa after...
Focus on Food Stories /
The Body Shop shuts down...
Business /
Haiti’s leader resigns as gangs...
International News /
Tuesday’s business headlines
Business /