Mega Millions jackpot nearing $735 million, sixth largest prize in game history

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mega Millions is closing in on another milestone.

The jackpot is just shy of three-quarters of a billion dollars, falling at an estimated $735 million – the sixth largest ever for the game.

No one has hit all the lottery numbers since early December, when the $394 million prize was shared by two tickets sold in California.

The biggest-ever lottery prize was won in February 2023, and clocked in at a total of $2.04 billion.

Whoever wins can take the whole thing over thirty years, or as a one-time payment of just over than $350 million.

This story was created from a script that aired on WISH-TV.