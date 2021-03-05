Meijer to vaccinate educators, school staff in effort with teachers’ association

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WISH) — Meijer announced Friday it’s partnering with the Indiana State Teachers Association to give 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to educators starting next week.

A dozen clinics will be set up to give vaccinations to preregistered teachers of prekindergarten through Grade 12. Educators can get information on a Meijer webpage or by texting “ISTA” to 75049. Walks-ups will not be accepted.

“For non-teacher and school staff, patients can text COVID to 75049, go online at clinic.meijer.com or simply visit their local Meijer pharmacy and ask to register,” said a news release from Meijer.

The location of the clinics will remain a mystery. People will first have to register and then get contacted with an appointment time.

