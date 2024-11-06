Meta AI data center plans stung by rare bee discovery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses Trump’s election win sparking a stock market response and Meta having to pause an AI data center project due to the discovery of bees.

Federal Reserve could cut interest rates again

The Federal Reserve begins a two day meeting today. It is expected they will cut interest rates again. This time by a quarter point.

Economists expect another quarter-point rate cut in December and possibly additional such moves next year. Over time, rate cuts tend to lower the costs of borrowing for consumers and businesses.

Trump election win sparks market response

Stock futures are up. Wall Street is reacting to a victory for Donald Trump who was declared the winner of the presidential election around 1:45 a.m. ET.

Investors believe his administration will reduce regulations, taxes and be more business friendly.

Bitcoin hit a new record high, briefly topping $74,000.

Generally, it’s believed that Trump would give support to bitcoin, helping to chart a future for the cryptocurrency.

Chinese stocks are lower as Trump has threatened tariffs on Chinese companies. Also, solar stocks are down.

Climate concerns carry most weight for consumers

Climate tops a list of consumers future concerns.

A report by the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions found that 27% of Americans said that environment and climate protection will be the most critical challenge to overcome in the near future – eclipsing other concerns such as immigration, healthcare, and even the cost of living crisis.

However, looking over the past two years, the number of Americans placing climate as a current concern has actually dropped, from 25% to 19%.

‘Doom spending’ is big business for Americans

About 27% of polled shoppers are “doom spending” — spending cash despite concerns about the economy and foreign affairs — according to a new report by Intuit Credit Karma.

More than half, or 60%, of Americans surveyed are concerned with the state of the world and economy, more than they were a year ago.

Financial analysts say shoppers might be looking for “a sense of control,” especially in a time period where it feels like so much is out of your control.

Meta AI center plans stung by bee discovery

Meta is forced to cancel its nuclear-powered artificial intelligence data center following a scientific discovery.

Blame it on the bees!

The financial times reports a rare species of bees were present on the site and the area must now be protected.

Despite its plans to ramp up spending and construct more data centers, Mark Zuckerberg told staffers the bees would have complicated the proposed center.