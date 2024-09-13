Michelin ranks 2 Indianapolis hotels among best in US

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Michelin stars have recognized the best restaurants in the world since 1926.

Michelin keys are given to the best hotels, and the list first revealed in April and updated Thursday contains properties all in the United States.

Two Indiana hotels gained what are called “One Key” Michelin keys in the updated list announced Thursday, and both are in Indianapolis: the downtown Bottleworks Hotel, and the north-side Ironworks Hotel Indy that’s on 86th Street just west of Keystone Avenue.

Geronimo Hospitality Group owns and operates both places.

The “One Key” designation goes to the highest-rated hotels that represent “a very special stay,” Michelin says.

The 2024 Michelin Guide includes 16 Three Key hotels, 70 Two Key facilities, and 207 One Key places. Indiana does not have any Three Key or Two Key hotels.

