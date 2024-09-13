Michelin ranks 2 Indianapolis hotels among best in US
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Michelin stars have recognized the best restaurants in the world since 1926.
Michelin keys are given to the best hotels, and the list first revealed in April and updated Thursday contains properties all in the United States.
Two Indiana hotels gained what are called “One Key” Michelin keys in the updated list announced Thursday, and both are in Indianapolis: the downtown Bottleworks Hotel, and the north-side Ironworks Hotel Indy that’s on 86th Street just west of Keystone Avenue.
Geronimo Hospitality Group owns and operates both places.
The “One Key” designation goes to the highest-rated hotels that represent “a very special stay,” Michelin says.
The 2024 Michelin Guide includes 16 Three Key hotels, 70 Two Key facilities, and 207 One Key places. Indiana does not have any Three Key or Two Key hotels.
Statement
“We are honored to be recognized by the MICHELIN Guide, a global symbol of excellence. This distinction reflects the dedication of our entire team at Bottleworks Hotel and Ironworks Hotel Indy to provide our guests with unparalleled service and memorable experiences. We are incredibly proud to be included in this prestigious group of hotels.”
Erin McDonald, vice president of lodging at Geronimo Hospitality Group