Microsoft 4-day workweek trial yields good results

(CNN) — How would you like to work just four days a week?

Microsoft conducted a test at its campus in Japan. For the month of August, employees worked a four-day workweek and were urged to cut down on time spent on emails and in meetings.

The results were surprising: While the time spent at work went down, productivity went up. The increase wasn’t insignificant. Employee productivity went up almost 40 percent.

In addition to the effect on the employees, the company also saved on other resources including electricity.

Microsoft plans another work-life balance experiment in Japan later this year.