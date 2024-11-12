Mixed results from studies of organic food health impact

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses passengers using Airtags to track missing luggage and mixed results coming from studies on organic foods and their health impact.

Many passengers have already started to put tracking devices in their bags so they can see their location for themselves.

But airports often don’t want to know what the trackers say, or they can’t do anything with the information.

However, passengers using Apple Airtags will soon be able to give third-party access to tracking information. This would allow airports and airlines to look for lost bags in real-time.

The “share item location” feature is part of the new iOS 18.2 operating system, which will have a third-party sharing option.

For the 76 million or so US homeowners that live in condos or a homeowners association, life is getting more expensive.

The Wall Street Journal reports fees to upkeep swimming pools, recreational facilities and landscaping, as well as association insurance, are rising — often faster than inflation itself.

According to Redfin, condo association dues were up 6% nationwide in 2024, and as much as 15% in parts of Florida.

Climate-related extreme weather events cost the global economy over $2 trillion over the past decade — a figure similar to the 2008 global financial crisis.

The report from the International Chamber of Commerce found the US saw the steepest economic losses from 2014-2023 at $935 billion.

Meanwhile, in 2022 and 2023, total global economic damages reached $451 billion, a 19% rise over the average in the previous eight years.

Studies looking at organic foods’ long-term health effects have been mixed.

In a 2018 study of about 70,000 adults in France, researchers found that those who ate organic food most frequently had 25% fewer cancer diagnoses than those who never ate organic food.

But several years earlier, a study of about 623,000 middle-aged women in Britain found no difference in cancer rates among organic versus nonorganic eaters.

Still, nutritionists recommend at least washing fruits and vegetables when you get them home from the store to wash off excess pesticides.

Some slowing down holiday celebrations

Thirty-nine percent of Americans said that this is their busiest holiday season yet.

Although many are feeling busier than ever, Americans are slowing down compared to last holiday season: On average, respondents will attend three gatherings this year, down from five last year.

Those surveyed by Talker Research and the Chinet brand are comfortable with this change, too, as only 36% wish they were attending more gatherings this year.