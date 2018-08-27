Monday's business headlines Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Here's a look at Monday's business headlines.

Electric power

Indiana has the 22nd highest monthly electric bills in the nation.

24/7 Wall Street says the average price of electricity is just under 12 cents for a kilowatt hour.

That means the average monthly bill is $115.

Indiana's largest source of electric power is coal.

Medical airlift

Anthem Health Insurance is now covering emergency medical flights in several states, including Indiana.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports an agreement between Anthem and Air Methods Transportation became effective Aug. 15.

The lack of in-network air ambulance providers left families with thousands of dollars in bills after a family member was airlifted to a hospital.

Tesla

Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company.

The CEO says he made the announcement over the weekend after talking to investors in the company.

Musk is under investigation for a tweet a couple of weeks ago on possibly taking Tesla private.

Gas

Gas prices could jump ahead of Labor Day.

AAA says vacation demand could drive prices higher this week.

AAA reported a national average retail price of $2.84 for a gallon of regular unleaded, more or less the same as a month ago.

AAA says the average price in central Indiana is $2.88.