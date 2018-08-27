Monday's business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Here's a look at Monday's business headlines.
Electric power
Indiana has the 22nd highest monthly electric bills in the nation.
24/7 Wall Street says the average price of electricity is just under 12 cents for a kilowatt hour.
That means the average monthly bill is $115.
Indiana's largest source of electric power is coal.
Medical airlift
Anthem Health Insurance is now covering emergency medical flights in several states, including Indiana.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports an agreement between Anthem and Air Methods Transportation became effective Aug. 15.
The lack of in-network air ambulance providers left families with thousands of dollars in bills after a family member was airlifted to a hospital.
Tesla
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company.
The CEO says he made the announcement over the weekend after talking to investors in the company.
Musk is under investigation for a tweet a couple of weeks ago on possibly taking Tesla private.
Gas
Gas prices could jump ahead of Labor Day.
AAA says vacation demand could drive prices higher this week.
AAA reported a national average retail price of $2.84 for a gallon of regular unleaded, more or less the same as a month ago.
AAA says the average price in central Indiana is $2.88.
