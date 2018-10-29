Monday's business headlines Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved Shoppers search for doorbusters during Macy's Lenox Black Friday store opening at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 27, 2014 in Atlanta. (John Amis/AP Images for Macy's) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Here's a look at Monday's business headlines.

Simon Malls

The Sears bankruptcy could be a positive for Simon Malls.

CNBC reports it's been talking to up-and-coming retailers and hotel companies as possible replacements.

Mall owners see Sears possible demise as a way to freshen up its properties, even thought it will cost billions.

Macy's

Macy's is spending millions revamping 50 stores, including one at Castleton Square Mall.

The Growth50 stores are getting new lighting and flooring, renovated fitting rooms and restroom, new or expanded mattress or furniture departments and new products assortments unique to each location's demographics'

They will also add staff and store hours.

Peanut allergies

Peanut allergies have become almost an epidemic.

A student from the Jaffe Food Institute at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital found that from 1997 to 2008, peanut allergies tripled from one in 250 children to one in 70.

It's just not peanuts, though, the study citing milk, eggs, wheat, soy, fish and other nuts as being among the most common allergies.

One possible cause is "the cleanliness theory," which suggests kids aren't being exposed to the germs that help build up immunity because they spend more time on the computers and less outside.

Wine Output

World wine production is expected to jump 12 percent this year, a rebound from 2017 when bad weather hurt the grape crop.

The International Organization of Vine and Wine says wine especially is returning for Spain, Italy and France.

The harvest is already starting to send prices of wine lower.