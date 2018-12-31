(WISH) -- Here's a look at Monday's business headlines.

Indiana and Wells Fargo

Indiana will be getting about $5 million of teh $575 million settlement at Wells Fargo.

The settlement is related to teh fake accounts that Wells Fargo set up to boost sales numbers.

Under the agreement announced Friday, the banks will also create teams to review and respond to customer complaints about its banking and sales practices.

Wells Fargo has already been ordered to pay more than $1.2 billion in penalties and faced stricter regulations.

Amazon and Whole Foods

Amazon is planning to build and expand Whole Foods stores.

The Wall Street Journal reports that it wants to put more people within reach of its two-hour delivery service.

The push would bring Whole Foods to more suburbs.

Verizon and Disney deal

Verizon reaches a deal with Disney averting a blackout for Fios subscribers.

The companies faced a Dec. 31 deadline.

Without an agreement, Verizon's FIOS network would have stopped Disney channels, including ESPN.

Teachers quitting

Teachers and other public education employees, such as community-college faculty, school psychologists and janitors, are quitting their jobs at the fastest rate on record.

Government data show small raises, budget frustration and opportunities elsewhere are driving many from education.

While the rate of teachers quitting is still below American workers overall, it is the highest since 2001.