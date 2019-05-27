Monday's business headlines Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved (WCMH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Schools are aiming to teach teens financial savvy.

It's a move some hope will save taxpayers money in the long run.

This reflects concerns about debt, college loans and their impact on state budgets.

To help the estimated 42% of private sector workers who don't have access to retirement savings plans - many of whom don't save at all - some states are enacting programs that require or encourage companies without these plans to offer them, and in some cases, automatically enroll employees.

Despite some research showing mixed results, 19 states currently require that high school students study financial literacy.

That is up from 17 in 2018 and 13 in 2011, according to the Council for Economic Education.

