INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Here's a look at Monday's business headlines.

Indiana rank

When it comes to looking for a job, Indiana is toward the bottom - at least in one survey.

Wallethub ranks the Midwestern state as 38th.

Both Indiana's economy and the job market, in general, were sluggish.

There are other surveys that say the opposite though.

Living alone

More Americans are living solo so companies are catering to them.

The Wall Street Journal says appliance makers are shrinking refrigerators and ovens. Food companies are producing more single-serving options and household-products makers are revamping packaging.

The Census Bureau says today, 35.7 million Americans live alone, 28% of households.

Mortgage rates

Mortgage rates fall below 4% as the trade war slaps interest rates.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage average 3.99% last week.

Even with that, home purchases and refinancing have fallen.

Crude oil

Oil prices slumped to a three-month low Friday as concerns about trade policies and the slowdown in the Chinese economy cast doubt on the outlook for global demand.

Lower oil prices are sending gas prices down just as summer driving season begins.

AAA says the current average for regular unleaded in central Indiana is $2.84 a gallon.