Monday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Take a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.
More Americans have medical debt
A study has found that medical debt has reached unprecedented levels in the U.S., with an estimated 20 million adults owing roughly $220 billion in medical bills.
Annual performance reviews going out
The annual performance review is on its way out, the Wall Street Journal says. Taking its place: “Constant, never-ending feedback.”
AT&T offering billing credit to customers
AT&T said it will offer a billing credit to customers affected by last week’s network outage that knocked out service to subscribers nationwide.
Food prices on the rise
Prices remain about 19%, on average, above where they were before the pandemic. But consumers are fighting back against the increases, many shifting away from name-brand items and doing their shopping at discounted grocery stores.
Barbie flip phone launching this summer
HMD, short for Human Mobile Devices, says it is launching a hot-pink Barbie flip phone this summer. Though it won’t be connected to the internet, the device will look like a standard flip phone with buttons rather than a touch screen.