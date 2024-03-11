Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Take a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Inflation reports to be released this week

Earnings this week will look at the shoppers hit hardest by inflation. Dollar Tree reports results on Wednesday, with Dollar General following on Thursday.

Pfizer expects cancer drugs to help with profits

Pfizer is betting on cancer drugs to help it regain its footing after the rapid decline of its COVID business. The pharmaceutical giant has been trying to shore up investor sentiment after its shares fell more than 40% in 2023.

FDA approves weight loss drug for heart patients

Weight-loss drug Wegovy has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to cut heart attacks. The decision was based on the results of a study that found that Wegovy cut the risk of serious heart problems, including heart attack, stroke, and heart-related deaths.

More women are working in the U.S. workforce

The share of women in the global workforce has not just rebounded from COVID, it’s reaching new heights. Moody’s reports that American women have seen a slower rise than other countries to 73.1% from over 72% – largely due to a lack of affordable child care and paid leave.

Workplace etiquette classes are in demand

As workers head back to the office, some are in need of a refresher course in work etiquette. CNN reports workplace etiquette classes are in demand. This type of training is seen as particularly important for Gen Z workers, who may just be starting their careers.