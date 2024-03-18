Monday’s business headlines

A shopper wheels a cart through the parking lot after making a purchase at the Target store Feb. 27, 2023, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

The college majors that lead to lower pay

Students who major in liberal arts, performing arts and theology earn the lowest salaries within five years of graduating from college.

A study by the New York Federal Reserve found all three majors made a median annual income of $38,000, the lowest out of the 75 majors in the study. Other low-paying majors include leisure and hospitality, history, fine arts and psychology, all of which made $40,000 or less per year.

That’s slightly less than the U.S. personal median income.

Report: Not enough new plumbers certified

There are not enough new plumbers to replace those heading into retirement, according to a new report by Bloomberg.

Over the next decade, the number of open jobs for plumbers, pipefitters and steamfitters will average about 42,600 each year, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The shortage could hurt U.S. infrastructure and slow down the transition to green energy.

Settlement on commissions could lower home prices

The 6% percent commission on buying and selling a home is gone.

The National Association of Realtors settled with groups of home sellers, agreeing to end landmark antitrust lawsuits.

By some estimates, real estate commissions are expected to fall 25% to 50%, according to TD Cowen Insights.

The big business of sports betting

More people than ever can bet on March Madness games this year.

A total of 38 states, including Indiana, and the District of Columbia now allow some form sports betting.

The American Gaming Association estimates $2.7 billion will be bet this year on the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments through legal sports books.

Target limiting your use of self-checkout

If you want to use Target’s self-checkout lanes, you’ll have to start limiting your cart to 10 items or less.

USA Today reports most of target’s stores got the new self checkouts yesterday.

One reason, Target says, is to speed up the self check out process.