Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Report: Indianapolis 4th best city for first-time home buyers

Zillow says the Circle City is far more affordable locally than just about anywhere else.

Zillow defined homes as “comfortably affordable” when households spend less than 30% of their income on monthly mortgage payments after a 5% down payment and a 7% interest rate.

Half of Zillow’s top cities for first-time homebuyers are in the Midwest.

Eclipse path businesses preparing for influx of customers

Businesses along the path of the eclipse, from restaurants to psychics, are preparing for an influx of visitors, with hotels fully booked and charging up to double their usual rates.

The total economic impact could be as much as a $6 billion boost to the U.S. economy, according to an analysis by the Perryman Group.

The economics consulting firm says the eclipse is likely to generate more interest than the total eclipse in 2017 because its duration is longer and the next solar eclipse won’t come until 2044.

Banks to release first quarter earnings

The week ahead will give us more information about inflation. It’s also the start of the new earnings season with big banks Citi, JPMmorgan Chase and Wells Fargo reporting their quarterly numbers.

Target to offer new membership structure

Starting this week, Target will now offer three new membership options for shoppers under its target circle loyalty program: a free membership, a retail card option, and a new paid membership, which includes same-day delivery and more perks.

Target 360 is a new paid loyalty program, priced at $99 for an annual subscription, with a limited-time deal of $49 through May 18.

A subscription includes free same-day delivery, advertised to be received “in as little as an hour” with no fees.

It also positions Target to go head-to-head with amazon prime and walmart+ in the home delivery market.

Several businesses to offer eclipse deals

Several restaurants and brands have deals and specials to mark the eclipse.

SunChips may have “Sun” as part of its name but the snack brand won’t be “eclipsed” during the event.

The snack brand has a special eclipse-timed snack hitting right during the big event.

Burger King has a BOGO Whopper deal, Pizza Hut’s large pizzas are $12 today, and Applebee’s has a special eclipse margarita.

