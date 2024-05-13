Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Take a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Consumer price index to be released Wednesday

A crucial reading on inflation will be out in the week ahead. The consumer price index will be released on Wednesday. Walmart and Home Depot report their earnings.

AAA: Drivers to get a break at the pump

Drivers are getting a break at the pump as we head into Memorial Day. The national average cost for a gallon of gas declined to $3.64, a slight three-cent decrease from the previous week. The drop comes as oil prices dropped below $80 a barrel and demand for gas held steady.

Ivy Tech to teach data-driven farm approach

Ivy Tech Community College is training the next generation of farmers to use precision agriculture – a data-driven approach to farming that is more productive, sustainable, and profitable.

Babies ‘R’ Us to open in Kohl’s stores

Babies “R” Us shops will soon be opening in about 200 Kohl’s stores across the country. USA Today reports the stores will open this fall.

Report: People crave to spend time outdoors

On average, people need to spend 67 minutes outside each day in order to feel refreshed, according to new research. A poll of 2,000 U.S. adults revealed that over half of Americans are also craving time spent outdoors more now than ever before.