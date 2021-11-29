Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

Restaurant delivery

Some restaurants, struggling with labor shortages and the return of customers to on-site dining, are choosing to scale back at times on often less-profitable delivery and to-go orders.

The Wall Street Journal reports the move comes as restaurants try to juggle orders from dining-roomes, phone calls, websites and apps – sometimes all hitting stretched servers and kitchens during peak hours.

Some restaurant operators said they are shutting off delivery and online sales for periods to focus on dine-in customers, who generally provide the most profitable sales.

Potatoes

University of Maine researchers are trying to produce potatoes that can better withstand warming temperatures as the climate changes.

The Bangor Daily News reports warming temperatures and an extended growing season can lead to quality problems and disease.

Maple syrup

Canada’s “OPEC of maple syrup” announced it is releasing roughly half its strategic reserves.

Fifty million pounds of maple syrup will be released due to a worldwide shortage of the traditional waffle and pancake topping.

The Quebec Maple Syrup producers are comprised of some 11,000 Canadian maple syrup producers who control roughly 70% of the world’s maple syrup supply.

Spider-man

AMC and Sony are offering NFTS to people who purchase advance Spider-man tickets.

Eighty-six thousand non-fungible tokens to members of its AMC Stubs Premiere, AMC’s Stub’s A-list and AMC Investor Connect who order tickets for the Dec. 16 opening of “Spider-man: No Way Home” in advance.

More than 100 NFT designs will be available.

The AMC and Fandango websites crashed on the announcement.