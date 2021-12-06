Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

Hulu

Hulu pulled an Astroworld documentary from the streaming platform after it received backlash on social media.

The synopsis of the episode stated,” Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime but it turned into a nightmare.”

Representatives from Disney and Hulu did not immediately respond to Fox Business’ request for comment.

Google

Google announced updated search results providing more information on doctors, such as which insurance providers they accept and what languages they speak in their offices.

USA Today reports when you search for a specific doctor, you can click on an option to check insurance info.

Target

Target is extending hours in the days leading up to Christmas.

Starting yesterday, most stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at midnight through Dec. 23.

A Target spokesperson says this allows guests more time to shop in store or use their same-day pick up options during the final weeks of the holiday season.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin plunged more than 20% to $42,000 at midnight on Saturday before bouncing back somewhat, according to data from Coindesk.

It was trading around $49,200 on Sunday evening, still down about 8% since late Friday and down about 14% since the start of the month.