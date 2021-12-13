Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

New car prices

Prices for new cars hit an all-time high of $46,320 in November, marking the eighth consecutive record-setting month.

According to Kelly Blue Book, the figure marks a 13% increase from November 2020, when it was $40,937.

Sales are down due to short supply, which has reduced incentives.

Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates predicts most workers will take their virtual meetings within the Metaverse in the next two or three years.

Gates shared his thoughts in a year-in-review post published to his personal website.

Gates said the adoption of Metaverse meetings would be slow because many people lack the tools to fully immerse themselves in the experience, such as virtual reality googles.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines will offer another far option for flyers starting next year.

The carrier told Fox Business that it will be launching its fourth fare in the second quarter of 2022.

The carrier did not elaborate on how much the fare will cost but said that it wouldn’t be its lowerest fare rate. The Wanna Get Away will still be its first and lowest fare.

Senators

A bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation Friday that would incentivize U.S. suppliers and manufacturers to boost domestic semiconductor production.

They say the bill would ensure that manufacturing companies not only receive incentives to bolter production but also the ability to do so through an educated workforce.

Semiconductors are small chips that help conduct electricity in everything from smartphones and toasters to automobiles and satellites.